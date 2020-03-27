Procurement of Coronavirus Tests and Medical Equipment Reviewed

Members of the Main Coordination Team discussed today the epidemiological situation in Republika Srpska and the activities undertaken by the competent institutions with the aim of procuring new coronavirus tests, which will enable more massive testing of the population as well as the successive procurement of medical equipment, including respirators and protective suits for medical workers.

The meeting of the Main Coordination Team was also about the measures to be taken to support the Republika Srpska economy, the establishment of an Economic Support Fund, as well as the ongoing negotiations with international financial institutions, the Office of the Republika Srpska President announced.

The team consisted of Republika Srpska President Željka Cvijanović, Prime Minister Radovan Višković, Serb member of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik, Chairman of the Council of Ministers, Zoran Tegeltija, and Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Alen Šeranić, also reviewed the measures by the Republic Emergency Situation Management Staff that are to be renewed or revised on March 30.

“The forthcoming special session of the Republika Srpska was also discussed, as well as the imposition of a state of emergency on the territory of Srpska,” the statement reads.

Source: SRNA