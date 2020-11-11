Production in Serbia Would Lower the Price of the Vaccine

The initiative for Russia and Serbia to jointly produce a vaccine “Sputnik Five” against coronavirus would be important for the Republic of Srpska as well, because we would have faster distribution and its price would be much lower, said Branislav Zeljkovic, director of the RS Public Health Institute.

The Institute for Public Health of the Republic of Srpska has excellent cooperation with both the Serbian Institute “Trampoline” and “Torlak”, so in case the vaccine is produced in Serbia, which I sincerely hope, there will be no problems for import. That would mean a lot for Srpska on the issue of distribution, price, and everything else – said Zeljković, commenting on the offer of the Russian company “Smart Tech” sent to Serbia, the Republic of Srpska and Montenegro.

He stated that the proposal will be considered by the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare of the Republic of Srpska, while the Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices of BiH is responsible for assessing the conditions for production.

– As far as I know, it is a vector vaccine and the process of its production is not so complex, but plants of this type do not exist in the Republic of Srpska or in BiH – said Zeljković.

Russia wants to produce the first vaccine against the coronavirus “Sputnik Five” together with Serbia, but also with the Republic of Srpska and Montenegro, which have already been informed that this proposal for cooperation exists, Natalia Shatilina, a representative of the Russian company, told Sputnik yesterday.

TST