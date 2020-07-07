Prohibition of Public Gatherings in Groups With More Than 50 Persons

Republika Srpska Headquarters for Emergency Situations adopted a conclusion that all public gatherings in groups of more than 50 persons are prohibited until July 20, with the aim of preventing the spread of the coronavirus on the territory of Republika Srpska and protecting and rescuing the population.

The Headquarters has decided to limit the working hours of catering facilities for food and drinks from 6:00 to 23:00 until July 20.

“Until July 20, competitive activities of sports organizations and athletes are allowed exclusively without the presence of the public, with the previously obtained consent of the Ministry of Family, Youth and Sports and Ministry of Health and Social Welfare” the Republika Srpska Headquarters announced.

All previous conclusions of the Republika Srpska Headquarters for Emergency Situations are available on the portal of the Government of the Republika Srpska.

Source: SRNA