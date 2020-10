The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Srpska promoted 325 cadets of the 21st class of the Police Training Unit – Police Academy at the Training Center in Zalužani, near Banja Luka, who successfully completed the training and the seventh class of the Special Antiterrorist Unit.

The ceremony was attended by Republic of Srpska President Željka Cvijanović, Prime Minister Radovan Višković, Minister Dragan Lukač and Republic of Srpska Police Director Siniša Kostrešević.

