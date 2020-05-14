Protests across Montenegro over arrest of Serbian bishop and priests: Arrests, tear gas, stones

Several people have been detained during the incidents, while Podgorica daily Vijesti reports that 22 policemen have been injured in the riots in the streets of the town of Niksic.

Protests have been held in Niksic, Pljevlja, Berane and Budva due to the arrest of the bishop of Budimlje-Niksic, Joanikije and several other priests of the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC), as the Montenegrin police in Niksic and Pljevlja fired tear gas and stun grenades at the citizens.

Protest u Pljevljima! POBUNA PROTIV MILA ĐUKANOVIĆA SE NASTAVLJA! Narod Crne Gore je ustao u odbranu svog vladike, sveštenika, srpskih svetinja i slobode! 💪🏻 Podrži istinu: https://bit.ly/37bD8V7 Gepostet von Boris Malagurski am Mittwoch, 13. Mai 2020

The police claim that they came under attack with stones and other objects during the riots in Niksic, that several police officers were injured, that official vehicles and equipment were damaged in the incidents, and that they arrested several citizens.

Vijesti writes that 22 policemen have been injured in the riots in the streets of Niksic, and that these were minor injuries.

During the protest in Pljevlja, a clash occurred between the police and the citizens, and one of the videos from the protest shows several police officers wearing equipment for breaking up demonstrations striking a young man with batons, and with their hands and feet, Vijesti reported.

Policija tuče mladića u Pljevljima Snimak iz Pljevalja: policija tuče mladića Gepostet von Vijesti am Mittwoch, 13. Mai 2020

A man was arrested last night in Podgorica because he displayed the flag of Serbia on a vehicle in a public place, another local dail newspaper, Pobjeda, said.

As stated, Danilo Raznatovic (34) was arrested according to Article 23 of the Law on Public Order and Peace, while the vehicle he was driving had foreign license plates.

A large number of citizens of Andrijevica blocked the road Berane-Andrijevica again last night, at the same place where a roadblock was broken up earlier yesterday.

In Niksic, the police also detained journalist and long-term correspondent of the Belgrade daily Vecernje Novosti, Velis Kadic.

He said that he was arrested as he was trying to record two policemen dragging a young man who was resisting.

“While that drama was ongoing, one of the uniformed people wearing a helmet approached me and said, ‘Who gave you the right to take pictures, who are you?’ Although I had my credentials (as a journalist), I had no time to show them, because they grabbed me,” said Kadic.

Kadic was released after a request from local Niksic journalists that he should be questioned under an urgent procedure, and to determine the reasons for his arrest.

