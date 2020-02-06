Public Child Welfare Fund: Payment of Childcare Allowances, Benefits and Benefits Has Begun

In the Republic of Srpska, the regular payment for January for child allowance, maternity allowance, entitlement to assistance for newborn equipment and a pro-natal payment for a third and fourth-born child has begun today, the Public Fund for Child Protection of Srpska announced.

January payment of child allowance includes 17,100 children or 11,660 beneficiaries, and 1.13 million KM was provided for payment of this right.

Maternity allowance for January included 5,376 maternity wards, and funds allocated for payment amounted to 2,177,280 KM.

– 127 maternity wives, or 115 third and 14 fourth-born children, have been entitled to a pro-natal benefit for a third and fourth child, and KM 75,300 has been allocated for the payment of this right – the statement said.

A total of 197,500 KM was allocated for the payment of the right to assistance for the newborn equipment for 781 maternity units, or 790 children.

The Fund recalls that, in addition to the payment of these entitlements, the Fund is continuously meeting its obligations to pay salary reimbursements to employers twice a month.

The Fund informs the beneficiaries of child allowance, who have not done the renewal of the documentation so far, that they can continue to do so in the next period at the competent centers for social work, ie social and child welfare services in which they reside.

