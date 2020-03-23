Public Disclosure of Identity of Persons Who Will Not Respect Insulation

Minister of Interior of the Republic of Srpska Dragan Lukač has announced that the name and place of residence of persons who do not respect isolation will be announced.

Lukač has said that this conclusion was reached by the HQ for the Emergency Situation of the Republic of Srpska.

“We will organize quarantines throughout the Republic of Srpska for persons who do not respect home isolation. They will be placed in quarantines that will be under police control”, Lukač said, adding that these quarantines would not be fenced off with wire.

For those who try to leave the quarantine, Lukač said they will be placed in prison.

These conclusions enter into force on the day of their adoption and will last until 30 March.

Lukač announced that, from tonight, the police will start implementing punishment measures if the curfew is not respected.

“We urge citizens not to move during the curfew between 8 pm and 5.00 am, because the police will impose fines of BAM 500”, Lukač said at a news conference.

He emphasized that citizens should be responsible to stop the spread of the virus because the fines can be up to BAM 1,500.

Lukač warned all those who organize gatherings and parties at the houses to stop it because they endanger not only themselves but others around them.

“There are many people who do not display the symptoms of the virus, but they are transmitters and so will transmit the virus to critical groups of people whose health is impaired”, Lukač added.

Source: SRNA