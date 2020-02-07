Public Universities of the Republic of Srpska Registered in the Register of Accredited Institutions

Public Universities of the Republic of Srpska Registered in the Register of...

The Agency for Higher Education of Bosnia and Herzegovina has issued a decision on the entry of the University of East Sarajevo and the University of Banja Luka into the register of accredited institutions.

Minister of Higher Education, Scientific and Technological Development and Information Society of the Republic of Srpska Srđan Rajčević confirmed this on his Twitter account.

“It is my pleasure to inform the public that after the negotiations between the two agencies, with my mediation and the presence of experts from the TAIEX mission, the crisis ended today and a decision was made by the Director of the BiH Agency to register our two public universities in the registry,” said Rajčević.

