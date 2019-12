President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin congratulated the New Year and Christmas to the Serb Presidency Member, Milorad Dodik, wishing him success in 2020 and a good fortune in his future work and business ventures.

”We are waiting these holidays with special feelings because they are filled with warmth and beautiful family tradition”, said Putin in his card.

The Russian president emphasized that the upcoming holidays always give hope, good news and changes for the better.

