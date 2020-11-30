Radmanović: Amendments Sponsored by SDP Contrary to Dayton Accords and Won’t Pass Parliament

Speaker of the House of Representatives of the BiH Parliamentary Assembly Nebojša Radmanović has said that amendments to the BiH Constitution, that have been sponsored by the SDP and that among other things stipulate office of “president and two vice-presidents of BiH” and “prime minister of BiH,” are contrary to the Dayton Peace Accords and won’t pass the BiH Parliamentary Assembly.

Radmanović has said that the proposed amendments completely change Annex 4 to the Dayton Peace Accords and the internal organization of BiH.

“We’ve already told them that it is impossible for them to pass the BiH Parliament,” said Radmanović at a press conference in Belgrade after a meeting with the Speaker of the Serbian Parliament Ivica Dačić.

Radmanović has noted that this is a concept that is not based on the Dayton Peace Accords and Annex 4, which clearly says that BiH is composed of the two entities and that the three constituent peoples are in charge.

“This concept is completely upside down and cannot be adopted not only because they say that there should be one president and two vice-presidents and not a three-member Presidency, but because of these essential things,” he said. He has said that the BiH Constitution, which is Annex 4 to the Dayton Peace Accords, cannot be changed the way some political party thinks it can be changed.

