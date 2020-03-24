Radončić: Sarajevo Airport to be closed as soon as possible for passengers

Sarajevo International Airport should be closed immediately for passengers, as abuses by persons and airlines from individual countries are occurring, Minister of Security Fahrudin Radončić said.

On his “Instagram” profile, on the grounds of interest of numerous media on this issue, he announced that Sarajevo International Airport should be closed as soon as possible for passengers but not for the transport of goods.

– The owner of the Sarajevo International Airport is the Government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the same Government has activated the Federal Civil Protection Headquarters, which works, indeed, effectively and delivers excellent measures. It would be necessary to send a request to the BiH Coordination Body for Protection and Rescue, as already done by the BiH Border Police – said Radončić, who is also the president of the Coordination Body for the protection and rescue of people and material goods from natural and other disasters in BiH.

He said that if he receives a request from the Federal Civil Protection Staff for the closure of the International Airport, he will do his best to meet him at tomorrow’s session of the Council of Ministers.

– The Council of Ministers, according to the procedure, can immediately, at the proposal of the Coordination Body of BiH, adopt such a measure – explained Radončić.

He stated that tomorrow’s session of the Council of Ministers would be forbidden entry to all foreign nationals in BiH.

– Very rare categories such as EUFOR, NATO and the like will be excluded – explained Radončić.

