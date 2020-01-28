Rare Bird Species Discovered in Serbia

Researchers from the Society for the Protection and Study of Birds of Serbia found a new species of bird in the fauna of Serbia on the Danube near Banoštor, near the Begečka jama nature park, the yellow-throated sea grebe (Gavia adamsii).

The company said in a statement that ornithologists had recorded the yellowfin grebe on Sunday, January 25, during a winter census of aquatic birds.

According to the data of this society, 362 species have been reliably recorded and documented in the previous 200 years in the wild birds, and in the previous five years, 10 new bird species have been registered.

TST