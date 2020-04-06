RBI extended the right to a moratorium on loan repayment

The Investment and Development Bank of the Republic of Srpska has extended the right to a moratorium on loan repayment or the use of a grace period of three to six months for legal and natural persons who have used credit funds through financial intermediaries, the bank said.

The Investment and Development Bank has extended the right to a moratorium in order to mitigate the adverse effects of the Crown virus on the situation in the economy of the Republic of Srpska, based on a decision by the Government of Srpska.

In order to exercise this right, credit users must contact a commercial bank through a credit facility.

Last week, the Investment and Development Bank approved a three-month moratorium on principal and interest repayments for more than 30 direct placement beneficiaries, based on the requests received.

A statement from the bank said that the Government of the Republic of Srpska, in the function of the RBI Shareholders Assembly, adopted new rules on placement of funds under which the exit interest rate towards the economy was reduced to 0.5 percent.

TST