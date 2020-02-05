Red Alert for BiH Due to Storms

A red alert for heavy winds has been issued for the areas of Foča, Mostar, Livno, Trebinje and Višegrad.

In Mostar and Livno, wind gusts of 70 to 100 are possible, locally above 100 kilometers per hour, and in the areas of Foča, Trebinje and Višegrad 35 meters per second.

An orange warning has been issued for the Sarajevo, Tuzla and Bihać areas due to heavy wind gusts.

This morning in BiH it was mostly cloudy with snow and snow, and in Herzegovina, it was moderately cloudy.

Today in Bosnia is expected mostly cloudy weather with snow and rain. In Herzegovina, moderate to mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet is possible in the north and northeast of Herzegovina. Afternoon or evening the precipitation gradually ceases. Wind moderate to strong with gusts north. In Herzegovina, western and eastern Bosnia, occasional and hurricane-force (more than 90 kilometers per hour) wind gusts are possible. Highest daily temperature from minus one to six, in the south from six to 11 degrees.

TST