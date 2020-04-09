Regulation Integrating Earlier Decisions Passed

The Republic of Srpska Minister of Finance, Zora Vidović, says the Republic of Srpska Government has today passed a regulation integrating earlier decisions, such as delaying the filing of tax returns based on the final account and postponing deadlines for payment of certain tax liabilities.

Vidović said that the deadline for filing tax returns for taxpayer obligations was 31 March, but that this deadline is postponed until the end of April.

At a press conference after the parliamentary session, she added that the deadlines for payment of certain tax liabilities, such as corporate income tax, which had a deadline of March 31, were postponed until June 30.

Vidović said that those who would not be able to meet this deadline can apply to the Republika Srpska Tax Administration and pay these obligations in installments by the end of the year.

Source: SRNA