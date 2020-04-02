Removed Dilemmas About Introducing a State of Emergency

Republic of Srpska President Željka Cvijanović discussed in her cabinet today with the Vice President of the Bosniak People’s Council of the Republic of Srpska, Mihnet Okić, and Edin Ramić, a Member of the Republic of Srpska National Assembly, on the epidemiological situation and measures taken by the Srpska institutions to address the effects of the new coronavirus.

During the meeting, dilemmas were resolved regarding the introduction of a state of emergency on the territory of the Republic of Srpska, thereby creating the assumptions that the decision would enter into force without initiating a process of protection of vital national interest by the Bosniak Delegate Club in the Republic of Srpska Council of Peoples.

