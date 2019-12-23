Republic of Srpska Showed its Humanity ”To the Brave Hearts with Love”

By calling the number 1411, 38 835 KM has been raised so far, as part of the humanitarian action “To the brave hearts with love”, while 1 204 315 KM has been paid into the account of special donations. The funds raised will be used to build day care centres for children with disabilities in Banja Luka and Trebinje.

Children to children, citizens, the Governments of Srpska and Serbia, other institutions, public figures in sports, culture and entertainment showed solidarity and the spirit of togetherness at the 10th donor evening within the charity event ”To the brave hearts with love” in Banja Luka, under the high-level auspicies of the President of the Republic of Srpska, Željka Cvijanović.

The President of Srpska stressed that solidarity is more important than money, but that this year it will be aimed at building Day Care Centres for children with disabilities in Trebinje and Banja Luka.

The Government of Srpska allocated 100 000 KM for this purpose and the Government of Serbia 250 000 euros.

The donor evening was attended by the President of Republic of Srpska, Željka Cvijanović, the Speaker of the National Assembly Nedeljko Čubrilović, Prime Minister Radovan Višković, Serb Member of the B&H Presidency Milorad Dodik, Chairman of the Council of Ministers Zoran Tegeltija, ministers in the governments of Srpska and Serbia, and representatives of the economic and cultural life of Srpska and Serbia.

The partners of the President of the Republic of Srpska in this year’s charity action were young artists, talented children from different parts of Srpska, who engaged in artistic performance in providing assistance to their friends.

By the December 31, charity number 1411 will be active, through which citizens will be able to participate in this charity action.

The Ministry of Finance of Republic of Srpska has opened a special purpose account ”To the brave hearts with” at the ”Komercijalna banka” Banja Luka for payments of donations from individuals and legal entities, and the number is 571-010-00002700-15.

