Republika Srpska lifts mandatory self-isolation

The Republika Srpska authorities lifted on Wednesday the measure of mandatory self-isolation for persons entering Bosnia and Herzegovina through that entity’s territory.

The civil protection authority of the Republika Srpska (RS), has decided that the obligation of self-isolation ends on May 21, which means that persons entering the entity from abroad will no longer have to undergo a sanitary inspector’s examination if they are nationals of Bosnia and Herzegovina, or show that they have tested negative for the coronavirus no more than 48 hours ago, which foreigners entering the country for business purposes had to do before.

Foreigners are still not allowed to visit the country for private purposes.

Source: N1