Republika Srpska President Issues Five Decrees

At the proposal of the Republika Srpska Government and after the Speaker of the Republika Srpska National Assembly presented his opinion, Republika Srpska President Željka Cvijanović issued a decree amending the law on social protection and a decree amending and supplementing the law on the protection of the population from contagious diseases.

The Republika Srpska president also issued a decree by which Republika Srpska accepted a loan from the World Bank – International Bank for Reconstruction and Development for the financing of “the urgent Covid-19 project for BiH” and a decree amending and supplementing the law on special expropriation procedure for the construction of the Corridor 5C motorway through Republika Srpska and the construction of the “January 9” motorway from Banjaluka to Doboj.

A press release from the office of the Republika Srpska president says that Cvijanović also issued a decree amending the law on special expropriation procedure for the construction of a motorway from Vukosavlje to Brčko and a natural gas pipeline from Brčko to Rača.

Decrees will enter into force a day after they are published in the Republika Srpska Official Gazette.

The decrees were issued after an online meeting where Republika Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković, Finance Minister Zora Vidović, Minister of Health and Social Welfare Alen Šeranić and director of the Republic Administration for Geodetic and Property-Legal Affairs Bosiljka Predragović presented their opinions on the matter, says the press release.

Speaker of the Republika Srpska National Assembly and Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Affairs Nedeljko Čubrilović and Chairperson of the Legislative Committee of the Republika Srpska National Assembly Dušica Šolaja also took part in the meeting.

Source: SRNA