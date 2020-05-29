Republika Srpska to fund local tourist vouchers

The government of Republika Srpska entity adopted the Decree on the conditions and manner of use of tourist vouchers for subsidized payment for accommodation in this entity, said Suzana Gasic, the RS Tourism Minister on Thursday.

“The government agreed that certain funds will be invested from the RS Compensation Fund, meaning these funds will subsidize accommodation,” she said at a press conference after the government session.

According to her, the first step that the Ministry will take is announcing a public call for business entities providing accommodation services and travel agencies through which tourist arrangements can be negotiated.

After that, a list of businesses will be published so that RS residents will know who they can contact and when they can book accommodation.

She emphasized that the aim of the project is to help the RS economy and tourism, as well as “to make citizens aware that they should spend at least part of their vacation in the Republika Srpska.”

Residents will available to use the vouchers, worth €50, from June 15 to November 15.

