Rich program on “Days of Winter”

The economic and tourist manifestation “Days of Winter on Kozara” will be held on February 1 and 2, it was confirmed at yesterday’s session of the Organizing Committee.

Prijedor Mayor Milenko Đakovic, who chairs the committee, said the event was a tourist offering for Kozara and the sub-municipality and towns.

– These are the days when a lot of people enjoy Kozara, where they spend time socializing and having a lot of content. Everyone would love the snow because that is the atmosphere that is complete – Đaković added.

The traditional winter hiking march will be held on Saturday, organized by the Albatros Extreme Sports Club. If the height of the snow on Kozara then goes to the skiers, a ski cup will be held on the same day, organized by the Mountaineering and Ski Association “Ljubijski rudar”.

Amira Ganić, director of the Tourism Organization of the city, confirmed that the central part of the event will be on Sunday when gastronomic and sports competitions will be held.

For the participants of the mountaineering march on February 1, transportation from the City Stadium to Mrakovica will be organized at eight o’clock, and for other citizens of Prijedor on Sunday, transportation will be organized from the same place from nine to ten o’clock. Entrance to Kozara National Park on that day will be charged one KM instead of the usual two KM.

The organizers of the 14th Winter Days on Kozara event are the City of Prijedor, the tourist organizations of Prijedor, Gradiška, Kozarska Dubica and Novi Grad, and the Kozara National Park.

