Romanija Mountain will be the first in Bosnia and Herzegovina to have Ferrata with a Suspension Bridge

Romanija Mountain will be the first in Bosnia and Herzegovina to have...

“Feel the pleasure of staying in nature along the green path of the Via Dinarica of the Sarajevo-Romanija region”, is the name of the project whose implementation will give East Sarajevo new tourist facilities, such as the first ferrata in Bosnia and Herzegovina with a suspension bridge.

The holder of the project is the Tourist Organization of Jahorina, and one of the partners in the project is the Development Agency of the city of East Sarajevo. The total value of the project is 505,000 BAM, it was announced from the City of East Sarajevo, eKapija business portal reports.

The project “Feel the pleasure of staying in nature along the green path of the Via Dinarica in the Sarajevo-Romanija region” is implemented by EU4Business, and is funded by the European Union and the Federal Republic of Germany.

“Partners in the project participate with 113,500 BAM. Our private partner will participate with 21,000 BAM through construction works,” said Mladenka Pandurevic, director of the Development Agency East Sarajevo.

In Romania, more precisely on Crvene Stijene, a ferrata should be set up for safe rock climbing, and that will be the first ferrata in BiH that will have a suspension bridge.

The 45-kilometer-long hiking and cycling trails that will connect Novakova and the Orlovaca cave will be mapped and arranged. The first flying balloon in BiH, an artificial rock, a children’s playground and an outdoor gym should be installed at the Brusa site, Pandurevic added.

