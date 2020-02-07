RS Investment and Development Bank: Businesses Have Less Interest in Loans for the Introduction of New Technologies

RS Investment and Development Bank: Businesses Have Less Interest in Loans for...

The Republic of Srpska Investment and Development Bank has reduced the interest rate on the credit line for entrepreneurs and businesses on loans for the acquisition of new technologies from the current 4.4 to a fixed three percent.

The Acting Director Dražen Vrhovac said the goal of these changes is to boost the economy.

-The amount of loans in this category for which businessmen can apply ranges from 30,000 to five million KM, and the repayment period is up to 12 years with a grace period of up to two years – explained Vrhovac.

Union Businessmen Union President Sasa Trivic says this line of credit was introduced at the initiative of the Union.

– This credit line, along with other incentives that the RS Government is preparing for this year, will improve the competitiveness of companies – said Trivic.

The meeting, which was held at the RBI, was also attended by RS Minister of Economy and Entrepreneurship Vjekoslav Petricevic and representatives of the RS Guarantee Fund.