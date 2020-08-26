Russia registered dry powder vaccine against COVID-19

The Ministry of Health of Russia has registered a dry powder vaccine against the coronavirus for the preparation of a solution for intramuscular injections developed by the institute ”N.F. Gamalei”, as the press service of the Russian Ministry announced.

The Ministry of Health has issued a registration for the vaccine “Гам-КОВИД-Вак Лио” produced in the form of lyophilisate for preparation of solutions for intramuscular injections. The vaccine was developed in the Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology ”N. F. Gamalei”, reports Sputnik.

The vaccine was registered after clinical trials held in the period from June to August this year at the Sechenov State Medical University in Moscow, during which it proved to be effective and safe.

TST