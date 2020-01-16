Russian Duma Voted: Mikhail Mishustin is New Prime Minister of Russia

The Russian State Duma has adopted a decision to appoint Mikhail Mishustin as the new prime minister of the Russian Federation.

383 deputies voted in favor of this decision, no one opposed, while 41 abstained.

Mikhail Mishustin addressed the parliament after the vote and thanked for the support.

Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed Mikhail Mishustin as the new prime minister, after Dmitry Medvedev dissolved the Russian government.

Medvedev’s resignation came after Putin proposed an amendment to the Russian constitution, which would bring an increase in the powers of parliament and government.

Who is Mikhail Mishustin?

The new Russian prime minister is 53 years old and was born in Moscow.

Since April 2010 he has been the director of the Federal Tax Administration of the Russian Federation, more precisely he will be in charge of this very important institution until his resignation, and after his appointment to the position of Prime Minister of the state.

Mishustin is also a doctor of economic sciences, and from 1992 to 1996 he was engaged in private business in the field of computer technologies. Officially in politics, since 1998, he has served as Deputy Minister of Tax Collection of the Russian Federation, Director of the Agency for the Management of Special Economic Zones and has headed the Agency for Cadastre and Real Estate.

But why did Putin propose Mikhail Mishustin?

Political scientist Stanislav Belkovskij tried to answer this question, saying that the future prime minister of Russia should meet several conditions:

– There should be no prominent political figure who could get too close to the current government. More specifically, the government does not need someone to succeed.

– It should not be someone who is similar to the progressive part of Russian society and the West.

– It doesn’t have to be someone who makes far-reaching plans.

So the future prime minister should be someone who will be willing to compromise while not instilling a sense of insecurity in anyone close enough to President Putin.

Otherwise, Mikhail Mishustin is married and has three sons.

TST