Russian veterans ask Putin to postpone celebration of Victory Day

The Organization of Russian War Veterans asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to postpone a parade on the occasion of Victory Day, May 9, until the situation in connection with the spread of the coronavirus normalizes.

Veterans say in a press release that the decision would be tough, but fair.

“On behalf of the whole community of veterans, we ask you to make a tough, but, we believe, a fair decision and postpone a parade due to the epidemiological situation until a date when it won’t pose a threat to anyone, but will be a real triumph of peace and security for all of its participants,” says the press release.

The press release was signed by the Association of Heroes of Russia, Vladimir Shamanov, Chairman of the All-Russian Organization of War Veterans, Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies Vladimir Epifanov, and president of the All-Russian Public Organization of Veterans of the Armed Forces, Viktor Yermakov, reports the TASS news agency.

Source: SRNA