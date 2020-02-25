Sattler: Possible Changes in the Work of the Constitutional Court

EU Special Representative to BiH Johann Sattler said that changes to the work of the BiH Constitutional Court are possible, but that they need to go through structures and procedures.

“Citizens expect politicians to find a solution and that is now the number one priority,” Sattler told Sarajevo’s “Oslobođenje”.

He believes that it is possible for BiH to get out of the current situation without pressure from an external factor.

“I think it is possible, but one of the preconditions is that there is goodwill and a certain amount of creativity that will allow local leaders to come together at the same table and discuss solutions,” Sattler said.

Sattler sees his own and the work of other international representatives in finding solutions in BiH in keeping channels of communication open and providing assistance.

“But before we do anything, we need to see that there is a will and a willingness,” Sattler said.

