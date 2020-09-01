School Year Starts in Srpska

As of today, students are back in school, although in a modified way of class due to COVID-19 pandemic.

A lesson will last 30 minutes maximum, while in schools with greater number of students, the lesson will last 20 minutes.

Classes are divided, so there will be groups of 15 students in the classroom, and each student will sit alone.

The children with chronic diseases, children who are in hospital or for any other reason will not be able to come to school. For these categories, online classes will be provided through a common digital platform that connects all primary schools in the Republic of Srpska.

TST