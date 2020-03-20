Home Politics Sefik Dzaferovic is Chairman of Bosnian Presidency as of Today

By
TheSrpskaTimes
-
0

From March 20th this year, the Bosnian Presidency Chairman will be Sefik Dzaferovic.

Dzaferovic will serve as chairman of the BiH Presidency on a rotational basis over the next eight months.

After Dzaferovic, the Chairman will be Milorad Dodik.

This rotation takes place on the basis of Article 5 paragraph (2) b of the Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and in conjunction with Article 5 paragraph (2) of the Rules of Procedure of the BiH Presidency (“Official Gazette of Bosnia and Herzegovina”, No. 10/13, 32/13 and 22/14).

 

Source: sarajevotimes.com

