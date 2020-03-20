Sefik Dzaferovic is Chairman of Bosnian Presidency as of Today

From March 20th this year, the Bosnian Presidency Chairman will be Sefik Dzaferovic.
Dzaferovic will serve as chairman of the BiH Presidency on a rotational basis over the next eight months.
After Dzaferovic, the Chairman will be Milorad Dodik.
This rotation takes place on the basis of Article 5 paragraph (2) b of the Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and in conjunction with Article 5 paragraph (2) of the Rules of Procedure of the BiH Presidency (“Official Gazette of Bosnia and Herzegovina”, No. 10/13, 32/13 and 22/14).
