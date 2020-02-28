Selman: The Constitution Is the Crown of the Srpska Constitution

The President of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Srpska, Gerard Selman, estimated that February 28, 1992, was a very significant date in the history of Srpska since the first Constitution of Srpska was adopted as the highest legal act and the crowning constitution of Republic of Srpska as a territorial entity.

– The Constitution of the Republic of Srpska was adopted in accordance with the highest democratic principles, standards and principles, and is a reflection of the sovereignty and sovereignty of the RS throughout its territory – Selman said on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the adoption of the first Constitution of the Republic of Srpska.

He concluded that social communities that have their own territory and the Constitution, the Constitutional Court, the legislative, executive and judicial authorities, and the established internal organizational structure have all the characteristics of the state union and thus should act – to protect it in accordance with the highest democratic standards.

Nada Tešanović, the chairman of the RS Council of Peoples, believes that by adopting the Constitution as the most important act, Srpska has rounded up its legal system.

– For so many years we had the Constitution of Srpska on the basis of which our entire legal system functioned. I think he responds today as he did before – said Tešanović.

