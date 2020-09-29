Šeranić in Salzburg: There Are Still Many Unknowns, We Must Respect the Measures

Šeranić in Salzburg: There Are Still Many Unknowns, We Must Respect the...

The Minister of Health and Social Protection of the Republic of Srpska, Alen Šeranić, said at the European Summit in Salzburg that there are still many unknowns about the coronavirus, and that we must continue to be careful and respect epidemiological measures.

Šeranić pointed out that in the coronary virus pandemic, communication with citizens is extremely important because they are the ones who had to understand epidemiological measures and implement them.

– Epidemiological adaptation is extremely important and how people will understand the messages. Feelings of insecurity and fear are the expected reaction to a pandemic, and with the information we provide, we try to explain scientific facts to people, and based on that, they protect their health with their behavior – said Šeranić participating in the panel “Medical Research and Pandemic”.

When it comes to international coordination, Šeranić said that the task of institutions and the health profession was to turn the proposals of the World Health Organization into recommendations and measures.

– We need that information to see what problems we are facing and it is very important to convey to people adequate, professional, and scientifically-based facts. We are doing that in the Republic of Srpska, especially in anticipation of the flu season, where we have to convey messages to people how we should behave in the coming months – he said

TST