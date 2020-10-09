Šeranić: Srpska Grateful to Hungary for Solidarity

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare of the Republic of Srpska, Alen Šeranić, met today in his office with the Ambassador of Hungary to BiH, Krisztian Posa.

During the meeting, they discussed the challenges and previous experiences when it comes to the suppression of the new coronavirus in the Republic of Srpska. Minister Šeranić thanked for the support of the health system during the coronary virus pandemic, and they discussed the possibility of further cooperation and support for strengthening the capacity of the health system in the Republic of Srpska.

“Earlier, the Hungarian government sent us a significant donation of protective equipment delivered to our health institutions, and we are very grateful for the solidarity you have shown towards the Republic of Srpska,” said Minister Šeranić in a conversation with Ambassador Krisztian Posa.

Minister Šeranić and Ambassador Posa exchanged information on the current epidemiological situation in Europe and the Republic of Srpska and discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the exchange of experiences, knowledge, and skills in the field of patient treatment and scientific research.

