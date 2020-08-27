Serb Member of BiH Presidency: Support the Vučić’s negotiating position in Washington

The Serb member of the BiH Presidency, Milorad Dodik stated that the Republic of Srpska supports the negotiating position of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, in Washington, calling on everyone in Serbia to do the same and pointing out that the strength of negotiators is needed to preserve the status of the Serb people.

He stated that the Republic of Srpska had the support of all presidents of Serbia, but that the support of Vučić is the biggest and most significant so far.

”Srpska has always had principled support from Serbia and the message that the Republic of Srpska is in Serbia’s interest, but all that is immeasurable in relation to what we received during the President Vučić’s mandate and his understanding and need to support us”, stated Dodik for RTS.

He noted that Srpska had the support of Serbia and Vučić earlier, both in the construction of the road from Rača to Bijeljina, as well as in providing assistance for 63 municipalities in Srpska which have been building kindergartens, schools, cultural centres, sports halls and other important infrastructure projects.

Dodik pointed out that he is grateful to Vučić and to Serbia’s understanding in many projects, both politically and in every other sense.

”We agreed to form a council for the construction of the Gradina-Jasenovac Memorial Area. It was agreed that it would start functioning in the next seven days. We have not had that so far”, said Dodik.

He emphasised that first grade students will have the same spelling book, both in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska.

”10-15 years ago, it was not allowed to mention, both in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, the identical spelling books for the first-graders in primary schools. That will be agreed. It is the most normal thing for first-graders both in Belgrade and Banja Luka to learn from the same spelling book because we are one nation”, said Dodik.

According to him, a declaration will be passed in the National Assembly on integrating Serbian language in all areas where Serbs live. Also, as Dodik noted, the plan is to pass identical laws in Srpska and Serbia, so that September 15 becomes the Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom and the National Flag.

