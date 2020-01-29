Serbia: Apartments for 25 Families From BiH and Croatia

The keys to apartments for 25 refugee families during the wars of the 1990s from BiH and Croatia were ceremoniously handed over today in Kikinda as part of the implementation of the Regional Housing Program.

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić said at a ceremony that the Regional Housing Program is one way of permanently providing care and assistance to those who need it most.

Dačić said that the value of these 25 apartments is more than 13 million euros.

Representatives of the EU Delegation to Serbia Brigit Kuhar, OSCE John Clayton and UNHCR Jadranka Marić also attended the ceremony.

TST