Serbia: Number of coronavirus cases rises to 528 with 8 deaths

The Serbian Health Care authorities reported a total of 528 confirmed coronavirus cases by 3:00 pm on Friday.

The Health Care Ministry’s daily bulletin said that 71 new cases had been confirmed over the previous 24 hours adding that 259 people had been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. It said the 48 of the new patients had been hospitalized.

Eight people have died of COVID-19 in Serbia to date.

The Torlak Institute laboratory tested a total of 1,715 people who displayed some symptoms by 3:00 pm on March 27, 2020, the bulletin said.

N1.ba