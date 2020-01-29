Serbia Will Subsidize the Republic of Srpska Economy

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said in Mrkonjić Grad today that, in a meeting with Srpska officials, Serb Member of the BiH Presidency, Milorad Dodik, Chairman of the Council of Ministers Zoran Tegeltija and municipal leadership, additional, concrete support for the Republic of Srpska economy was agreed.

– We have agreed, through the Government of the Republic of Srpska, to specifically subsidize businessmen in Srpska, because we want to encourage the survival of our people in the hearths and the development of the Republic of Srpska – said Vučić.

Vučić reminded that Serbia will allocate 300,000 KM for the Grammar School and the School of Mechanical Engineering in Mrkonjić Grad, and 200,000 for the Health Center.

The Republic of Srpska President Željka Cvijanović stressed that she met with Vučić to discuss practical solutions to the problems facing the citizens of the municipality.

Cvijanović emphasized that the Republic of Srpska relies on Serbia, which has all the development mechanisms and has the will and desire to help Srpska.

