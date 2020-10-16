Serbian Is the Eighth Language Spoken by the City of Thessaloniki

In order to lay the foundations for the development and improvement of tourism in 2021 between Greece and the Republic of Srpska, and guided by the fact that tourism is one of the main pillars of economic development, the Republic of Srpska Representation in Greece translated the official web pages of the Thessaloniki Tourist Organization into Serbian. Tourist organizations of the Republic of Srpska in Greek.

After signing a memorandum of cooperation between the two organizations at the 35th International Tourism Fair in Thessaloniki in 2019, in the presence of officials from Greece and the Republic of Srpska, these two organizations continue with dynamic cooperation and mutual promotion.

As it is known, a huge number of Serbs visit Central Macedonia every year, so the translation of the Thessaloniki Tourist Organization’s website into Serbian will provide useful information to Serbian tourists, while Greek tourists will be able to get acquainted with tourist destinations in the Republic of Srpska. In this way, we not only invest in long-term and excellent relations between the Greek and Serbian people but at the same time we connect and help tourists from both countries.

TST