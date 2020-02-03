With the organization of St. Sava celebrations, on January 25 began the Serbian month in the United Kingdom.

This event will be shown in more than 30 events in 11 cities.

Serbian Month in the UK is a great opportunity for Serbian organizations to showcase their work, socialize and collaborate with each other, and introduce British audiences to our tradition and culture.

Two documentaries by RTRS, “The Wizard of Mutnja” and “I Was a Child”, were screened last night at the St. Sava SOC in London.

– Cooperation with RTRS is exceptional and we are very grateful. We would like to present within the Serbian Month of Culture two outstanding painters in the Republic of Srpska, namely Nebojša Bosnić and Nikola Zaklan – said Svetlana Majhofer, Director of ARTEM Magazine.

According to the organizers, this is just one way of presenting positive and wonderful things coming from the Republic of Srpska.

Source: RTRS