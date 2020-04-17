Serbian Orthodox Church commemorates Good Friday

The Serbian Orthodox Church marks today Good Friday, the day of the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary.

Good Friday is the saddest day of the year. On Good Friday, the Church remembers Christ’s crucifixion, forgiveness, and earthly death.

Today, no bells are ringing but chats are sounding. The sacrifice of Christ and his death on the cross are for the sake of the sins of the entire human race and preceded the greatest event – the Resurrection – by which God-man overcame death as a result of sin.

On Good Friday, many believers in their homes paint Easter eggs.

