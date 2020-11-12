Serbian Pear Brandy Among the 10 Best Drinks in the World

Nirvana pear brandy produced by the Serbian distillery Zarić has been declared one of the 10 best spirits in the world at the “Concours Mondial de Bruxelles Spirits Selection” competition, writes the magazine “Vino & fino”.

The recognition was awarded in the competition of 1,400 spirits from 84 countries of the world, which competed for a silver, gold, and big gold medal in Brussels.

Gold medals were also won by other Serbian brandies: apricot brandy from the Hubert distillery in 1924 and raspberry brandy from the Obsession of the Zarić distillery. Dunjevača distillery Stara Pesma won a silver medal.

Most samples this year were sent from China, as much as 23 percent. China is followed by France, Mexico, Brazil, and Italy. In the drinks sent, the Chinese brandy baijiu is in the lead, followed by rum and porridge, brandy, and gin. The samples were evaluated by a panel of 60 judges who, this year, due to very difficult intercontinental travel, are mostly from Europe.

The selection of the jury of this competition in Belgium in the ten best spirits on the planet includes:

– French whiskey Bellevoye Noir – Les Bienheureux;

– Italian grapa La Gold – Roner Spa Distillery;

– Calvados of the Pays d’Auge Château du Breuil VSOP – Château du Breuil;

– Rum in Martinique JM XO – Héritiers Crassous de Médeuil SAS;

– Mexican Mezcal Toro Muerto – Personas de Personas de Acción Totalmente Organizadas S.A. of C.V .;

– Serbian pear brandy Nirvana Zarić – Distillery Zarić;

– Armagnac Janneau VSOP China Year of the Cow 2021 – Armagnac Janneau;

– Casasa Cafundo da Serra Prata – Coop Familiar Agroindustrial Sul Catarinense – Cafundó Da Serra;

– Rum from Guadeloupe Karukera Black Edition Alligator 45 ° – Marquisat de Sainte Marie SAS;

– Chinese baijiu (sauce aroma) Guohejiu Ren He – Guo He Shares.

TST