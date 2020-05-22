Serbia’s PM: EXIT festival to be held in August

Ana Brnabic, Serbia’s Prime Minister, said on Thursday that the world-known EXIT music festival should take place in August, N1 reported.

“We recommend to move the festival to August because we expect that the situation (with pandemic) in the whole of Europe would be good,” she said in the northern city of Novi Sad, the host of Exit in the last 20 years.

The organisers of the festival welcomed the recommendation.

“This is great news for all people in the country, for young people here and in most European countries. And for tourism,” an EXIT statement said.

EXIT is a summer music festival founded in 2000 and held at the Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad every July.

It won the Best Major Festival award at the European Festivals Awards twice, in 2013 and 2017.

The festival was also awarded the “Best European Festival” at the UK Festival Award in 2007.

In March 2018, the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC) awarded EXIT Festival as Champion of Regional Cooperation for 2017.

It gathers the most famous musicians from all over the globe. In 2019, it had over 200,000 visitors from 90 countries and contributed to Serbia’s economy with 16.4 million Euro last year, and with a total of 180 million Euro from 2001 to 2019.

Source: N1