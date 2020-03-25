Seven Million in Aid for BiH Health Sector Allocated

Serb member of the BiH Presidency, Milorad Dodik, spoke on the phone tonight with EU Enlargement Commissioner, Oliver Varhelyi, about Union’s assistance to the Western Balkan countries in curbing coronavirus epidemic.

Varhelyi informed Dodik that the Western Balkans was part of the EU mechanism for the procurement of medical equipment and that seven million Euros in aid for the BiH health sector had been allocated, and that it was planned for BiH to receive aid in the amount of EUR 50 million for the recovery of the economy after the epidemic ends.

A statement from the Office of Serb member of the BiH Presidency reads that Dodik asked Varhelyi to enter BiH into the unobstructed supply system, in order to avoid obstacles to exporting goods from BiH, i.e. the lorries leaving BiH do not have to wait long at the borders to the European Union.

Commissioner Varhelyi said he would see in the coming days how the problem could be resolved, promising that he would visit BiH after the eradication of coronavirus.

SRNA