Seven new cases in Srpska; A total of 274 infected

Seven new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, said Srpska Minister of Health and Social Welfare Alen Šeranić.

In the last 24 hours, 343 people were tested.

– Of the seven new ones, we have three women and four men. Two people are from Bijeljina and one each from Banja Luka, Teslić, Kotor Varoš, Mrkonjić Grad and East Ilidža – said Šeranić.

He stated that there were 10,393 people under medical supervision in Srpska, and 10,032 were out of control.

He pointed out that 21 people have recovered so far from the coronavirus, two of them from Čelinac and the others from Banja Luka.

Six people have died in the Republic of Srpska as a result of COVID-19.

The total number of corona infected in Srpska is 274.

