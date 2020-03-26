Seven new cases of infection in the Republic of Srpska; Total 121

In the Republic of Srpska, seven new cases of coronavirus have been registered, Health and Social Welfare Minister Alen Šeranić said at a news conference.

Thus, the total number of infected in Srpska reached 121.

Seranic said that 75 tests were performed on coronary virus in the past 24 hours, seven of which were positive. It is about four men and three women.

– When it comes to persons found to be positive for the coronavirus, three are from Kozarska Dubica, two from Gradiška, and one each from Banja Luka and Doboj. All persons are isolated or quarantined – he said.

The minister said that in the Republic of Srpska there were 16,443 persons under medical supervision, while 1,041 were out of control.

He stated that tests and persons quarantined in Gradiška and Šamac had been carried out.

Šeranić said that as of yesterday, 20 people had been quarantined in Banja Luka, in the Student Center “Nikola Tesla”.

