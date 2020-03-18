Seven new COVID-19 patients in the Republic of Srpska, including RS minister

Another seven people tested positive for COVID-19 in Republic of Srpska, including a minister in the government, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 34.

The new patients are four middle-aged men, two middle-aged women and one young man.

The Minister of European Integration and International Cooperation of the Republic of Srpska (RS) semi-autonomous entity, Zlatan Klokic, is one of the new patients, N1 confirmed.

“I am currently in self-isolation and I feel good, I don’t have any symptoms or fever or cough,” he told ATV.

Bosnia and Herzegovina declared a state of disaster earlier on Tuesday and local authorities imposed strict measures to prevent the virus from spreading.

Source: N1