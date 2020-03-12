Several Border Crossing With Serbia Is Closed

Starting today, several border crossings with Serbia will be temporarily closed for traffic.

The Auto-Moto Federation of the Republic of Srpska states that the border crossings of Bazinovci and Jamena under the jurisdiction of the Northeast Field Office with headquarters in Bijeljina will be closed, then Most and Mokronizi under the jurisdiction of the Visegrad Field Office.

The Zvornik and Bajina Bašta – Skelani border crossings under the jurisdiction of the Zvornik Field Office will also be closed, while the Ljubovija – Bratunac, Šepak, Mali Zvornik and Karakaj border crossings will remain open for traffic.

TST