Simić: Inzko Forger

Advisor to the Serb member of the BiH Presidency Pero Simić stresses that High Representative for BiH Valentin Inzko’s report submitted to the UN Security Council is another pamphlet focusing on Republika Srpska as the one to blame for the situation in BiH and the Serb BiH Presidency member, Milorad Dodik, whose name is mentioned 26 times in the Report.

“It is clear to everyone who can read that the Report was written in Sarajevo and for political Sarajevo, which some European countries, i.e. their security experts, listed these days along with Zenica as a recruiting Islamist center in the Balkans. After the terrorist attack of Islamists in Vienna, the aforementioned Europeans underlined that BiH is the main Islamist center in the Balkans”, stated Simić.

In the author’s text for the “Iskra” portal, Simić emphasized that from such a center and atmosphere, the High Representative with basic political instincts attacked Republika Srpska and Milorad Dodik, a leading Serb politician and guardian of Srpska, before the Security Council in his pamphlet called the Report.

“It has been clear to everyone all these years that Inzko’s every report to the UN Security Council is a classic forgery, with which he is only raising tensions to shift the responsibility to Serbs and Dodik. Inzko, as one of the leading international speculator in BiH, is not objective, because, in addition to his own incompetence, for which, miraculously, he has been paid a lot of money that is listed as assistance to BiH, he has animosity towards Dodik, who does not hesitate to publicly point to Inzko’s speculations, his dishonorable intentions and abuse of office, thus compromising the EU and the entire international community in BiH,” Simić said.

He states that the job of the High Representative is not to present his personal and private views and the views of his Bosniak politicians as the position of the international community, because it undermines its authority and essentially makes the position he holds meaningless.

Simić points out that Inzko is demolishing the Dayton Accords and putting himself on one, Bosniak side, thus raising tensions.

“David Chandler, a professor of international politics at the University of Westminster and author of ‘Bosnia, Faking Democracy after Dayton,’ was right. He said: “There is no place for normal political life and responsibility where the High Representative decides everything,” stressed the advisor to the Serb member of the BiH Presidency.

Therefore, if we want to live a normal political life here, Simić assessed, this Bosniak political lobbyist should be expelled because, as the Russian ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said, the time has come to revise the conditions and criteria for closing the Office of the High Representative in BiH.

Source: SRNA