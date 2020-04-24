Six new cases of coronavirus in Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 520 laboratory samples from 30 municipalities in the Republic of Srpska have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been confirmed with another six people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are persons from: Banja Luka, Doboj, Gradiška, Kneževo, Laktaši and Zvornik.

Three are male and three females. One woman is younger, two are older. Two men are middle-aged and one older.

Among those found to have a new coronavirus are two elderly home users in Kneževo. From this nursing home, 22 other people tested negative for the new coronavirus. Among the positives for the new coronavirus are: one doctor from Doboj and one nurse from Gradiška.

In the last 24 hours, another 196 people have been tested working and staying in nursing homes, 34 health care workers and 54 people from local quarantines or isolation facilities. All of these samples are negative for the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

Currently, a new coronavirus in the Republic of Srpska has been confirmed in a total of 617 people, 21 have died from the disease caused by the new coronavirus, while 306 have recovered from COVID-19.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 9,638 tests have been performed on the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) so far, or 9,370 have been tested.

At the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, a total of 108 people are treated with the confirmed or suspected presence of coronavirus. In the COVID 19 Unit, 37 patients with severe clinical imaging were hospitalized, while 12 patients were isolated.

In seven patients, the medical condition requires respiratory support, and four people are in a non-invasive mode of mechanical ventilation. There are eight patients with mild to moderate clinical form in the Surgery Department (old UCC site) and 40 patients with mild to moderate clinical form in the Pulmonology department (old UCC site).

Five patients with COVID 19 disease were taken care of at the Hospital “St. Apostle Luka” in Doboj, at the General Hospital Trebinje eight persons, at the Hospital “Serbia” in East Sarajevo five, at the Hospital “Doctor Mladen Stojanović” in Prijedor and at the University Hospital in Foča one patient.

When it comes to isolation facilities for persons who have been confirmed for the new coronavirus and who do not have COVID 19 symptoms, there are 68 people at the Student Center “Nikola Tesla” in Banja Luka, at the Student Center in Trebinje 31, in the Student House Bijeljina one person, in the Student Center in East Sarajevo one person and in the Student Center Zvornik two people.

In the Republic of Srpska, there are currently 3,602 persons under health surveillance, with 21,230 completed.

A total of 79 persons entered the Republic of Srpska at seven border crossings in 24 hours, 95 persons left quarantines and sent to local quarantines in municipalities, and currently, there are eight persons in quarantines at seven border crossings.

TST