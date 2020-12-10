Sonja Karadžić: It Is High Time to Stop Abusing My Father’s Name

It is high time that my father’s name stopped being abused, Sonja Karadžić Jovičević, Radovan Karadžić’s daughter, told reporters in Banja Luka.

She added that it is unbelievable that after five years since the plaque with the name of Radovan Karadžić was placed in Pale, there is still a dispute about that.

“The entire political and academic community has agreed to put up this board. Since then, we have been the target of insults,” said Karadžić Jovičević.

“It is politically naive and short-sighted to believe that this board is the real reason for political events, it is just a means,” she said.

She added that if this board is used in this way then the board should be removed.

“I hope that the removal of this board will put an end to further abuse of the name of my father and my family,” said the daughter of the first president of RS.

“My only goal is to say that it is enough abuse of my father’s name in the name of my father and family into political turmoil,” she said.

The High Representative in BiH, Valentin Inzko, who in his regular report to the UN Security Council on the situation in BiH criticized the Serb member of the BiH Presidency and SNSD leader Milorad Dodik the most, said he was given six months to remove the plaque from the Student House in Pale, named after the first president of RS, Radovan Karadžić.

Karadžić Jovičević says that today she represents only her family in front of the media and that she did not consult with Dodik before addressing the media in Banja Luka.

“If that plaque is not removed by May 2021, I will ask that Dodik not be able to travel to the countries of the European Union,” Inzko said earlier.

The student dormitory “Radovan Karadžić” in Pale has opened four years ago.

