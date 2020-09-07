Special Session of the National Assembly of Srpska

At today’s special session, the National Assembly of Srpska discusses the statement submitted by the Serb member of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik regarding the decision of the Croat and Bosniak members of the Presidency, by which they accepted the proposal of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Central Election Commission and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems IFES.

You can follow the session here.

